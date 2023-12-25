Body found on the side of DeKalb County highway with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The investigation into a body that was found on the side of a highway in DeKalb County highway is underway.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 3:56 a.m. officers received reports of a body on the side of Highway 78 Eastbound, west of Memorial Drive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Christmas 2023: Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day?
- Georgia police department gives gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations
- Georgia man faces drug, weapons charges after tip leads to raid on his home
Authorities have not said if an arrest has been made at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group