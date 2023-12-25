Body found on the side of DeKalb County highway with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The investigation into a body that was found on the side of a highway in DeKalb County highway is underway.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 3:56 a.m. officers received reports of a body on the side of Highway 78 Eastbound, west of Memorial Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not said if an arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No ‘Peach Drop’ this year in Underground Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group