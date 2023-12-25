DeKalb County

Body found on the side of DeKalb County highway with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The investigation into a body that was found on the side of a highway in DeKalb County highway is underway.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 3:56 a.m. officers received reports of a body on the side of Highway 78 Eastbound, west of Memorial Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said if an arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

