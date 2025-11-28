On Black Friday eve, some shoppers ready to pack the aisles despite economic headwinds

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Businesses are bracing to find out if trade, inflation and the government shutdown affects the holiday shopping season.

Aisles were bustling at BrandsMart U.S.A. in Doraville, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reported.

“Oh yeah! I wasn’t expected that with all the tariffs and stuff going on, money problems nowadays, especially in this area where we are, I was not expecting that,” said Ulysses Corral.

Families finished Thanksgiving dinner and stood in the cold waiting on the doors to open before sunset Thursday.

Keep in mind, Thursday is not the busiest shopping day of the season. According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are busier.

Inside the store, a lot of customers were after big ticket items like computers, refrigerators, washers, dryers and furniture.

“Each of their dollars is probably going to have less buying power because things are becoming more expensive,” said Tom Smith, an economist and finance professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

He said tariffs, supply concerns and inflation are to blame.

“Black Friday shopping still has some of the best values during this season,” said Smith. “If you are diligent and you are a conscientious shopper, I’m sure you could find good deal, but don’t be surprised if some things are more expensive than you anticipated.”

Plus, he said some families are still recovering from the government shutdown payday delays.

Retailers will be anxious to learn how much metro Atlanta families actually spend.

