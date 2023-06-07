Baby on board! Birth slows traffic on I-285 in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Atlanta traffic can be unpredictable at times. From traffic jams to construction and crazy drivers, but what happened on Tuesday morning doesn’t happen too often.

NewsChopper 2 caught a traffic jam on I-285 before Ashford Dunwoody Road, which was caused by the birth of a baby on the side of the road, according to Dunwoody police.

The right lane of the interstate was blocked for the expecting mother to give birth.

Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News that once they arrived the baby girl had already been born.

Medical Emergency says @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 blocks the right lane on I-285/wb (Outer Loop) before Ashford Dunwoody Road (exit 29). It is a slow ride into Dunwoody. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/sjbXGJVl2V — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 6, 2023

Police said they stood by with the mom and baby girl until medical officials arrived and took over her care.

The newborn’s name is unclear.

