Baby on board! Birth slows traffic on I-285 in Dunwoody

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A birth caused a traffic jam in Dunwoody on Tuesday

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Atlanta traffic can be unpredictable at times. From traffic jams to construction and crazy drivers, but what happened on Tuesday morning doesn’t happen too often.

NewsChopper 2 caught a traffic jam on I-285 before Ashford Dunwoody Road, which was caused by the birth of a baby on the side of the road, according to Dunwoody police.

The right lane of the interstate was blocked for the expecting mother to give birth.

Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News that once they arrived the baby girl had already been born.

Police said they stood by with the mom and baby girl until medical officials arrived and took over her care.

The newborn’s name is unclear.

