Baby on board! Birth slows traffic on I-285 in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Atlanta traffic can be unpredictable at times. From traffic jams to construction and crazy drivers, but what happened on Tuesday morning doesn’t happen too often.
NewsChopper 2 caught a traffic jam on I-285 before Ashford Dunwoody Road, which was caused by the birth of a baby on the side of the road, according to Dunwoody police.
The right lane of the interstate was blocked for the expecting mother to give birth.
Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News that once they arrived the baby girl had already been born.
Medical Emergency says @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 blocks the right lane on I-285/wb (Outer Loop) before Ashford Dunwoody Road (exit 29). It is a slow ride into Dunwoody. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/sjbXGJVl2V— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 6, 2023
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said they stood by with the mom and baby girl until medical officials arrived and took over her care.
The newborn’s name is unclear.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘My baby is never going to meet his father:’ Pregnant girlfriend of man killed at work wants answers
- Metro Atlanta rideshare company will let you hire an armed driver
- Richmond shooting: 2 killed, 5 wounded after high school graduation ceremony
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group