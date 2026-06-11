Avondale Estates proposes 10.12% property tax hike

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — The City of Avondale Estates has tentatively adopted a 9.55 millage rate. This proposal requires a 10.12% increase in property taxes.

Public hearings are scheduled this June to gather citizen input on the proposed tax increase and the level of city services.

The tentative increase would raise the millage rate by 0.878 mills. Without this increase, the millage rate would be no more than 8.672 mills.

The hearings will allow residents and businesses to provide feedback on the services they desire and the millage rate needed to maintain them.

The public hearings will take place at Avondale Estates City Hall, located at 21 N. Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002. These sessions are open to all concerned citizens.

The first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. Additional hearings will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m.

For a home with a fair market value of $575,000, the proposed tax increase is approximately $197.55.

Nonhomestead properties with a fair market value of $650,000 will see an approximate tax increase of $175.60.

©2026 Cox Media Group