Agnes Scott College to open three historic homes for short-term rentals

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Visitors to Agnes Scott College will soon have a new place to stay.

Starting June 1, the college will be renting out three of its restored historic homes for short-term stays.

The rentals on West College Avenue are directly across from the iconic campus, just a short walk away from Decatur Square.

The properties are:

Agnes Arbor — 124 W. College Avenue — A 5-bedroom, 3-bath residence sleeping up to 10, featuring a wraparound porch, formal dining room with seating for a crowd, and a quiet office/sitting room off the parlor — perfect for families or extended stays.

Irvine Place — 132 W. College Avenue — A charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath craftsman bungalow sleeping 6, with a bright kitchen, 10-seat dining table, and a welcoming front porch. Quiet, safe, and exceptionally convenient to Emory and the CDC.

Magnolia Hideaway — 138 W. College Avenue — A 5-bedroom, 3-bath Victorian sleeping 10, with a family-friendly bunk room, breakfast bar, 6-seat dining table, and a stunning ornate wraparound porch. A commuter’s dream for guests balancing business and leisure.

The school says the accommodations are ideal for families, alumni, visiting scholars, wedding parties, sports tournaments, conference attendees, and business travelers connected to nearby Emory University, the CDC, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and downtown Atlanta.

More information can be found on the booking website.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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