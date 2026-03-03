9-year-old shot through wall of his home; brother arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old is in jail, accused of shooting his 9-year-old brother. Police are calling it another preventable shooting.

The older brother was in DeKalb County Jail on Monday, facing a reckless conduct charge. Police believe the shooting was an accident and the victim is expected to be OK.

Candace Garcia lives at The Park at Somerset apartment complex in Stone Mountain where police have been investigating a child shot since early Monday morning.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning first reported on the shooting Monday morning.

Garcia said neighbors and property management are concerned about how its going to affect the family.

“The sad part, he was just saying how careless it was for whoever owned the gun,” Garcia said.

DeKalb County police say someone reported shots fired around 2:45 Monday morning and police say 21-year-old Christopher Fields is shooter but haven’t said who owns the gun.

Police say Fields was moving the gun, accidentally pulled the trigger and shot his brother, who was in another room.

Investigators say Fields tried to lie at first and hid the gun.

“How are you gonna explain when he comes home - where’s my brother at? Your brother is in jail for - they’re never gonna understand,” Garcia said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group