3 local business grant programs renewed by Decatur Downtown Development Authority

DECATUR, Ga. — The Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced it had renewed funding for three grant programs that help local businesses.

According to DDA, the Commercial Facade Improvement Grant (CFIG), Commercial Buildout Improvement Grant (CBIG) and Marketing and Digital Connectivity Grant (MDCG) were all renewed for 2025 from a $175,000 investment.

The DDA said the CFIG was refilled to $100,000, taking most of the funding from the renewed investment.

Separately, the CBIG was given $50,000 for its renewal and the MDCG was given the final $25,000 of the allocated funds.

DDA said the facade program supports enhancement and beautification, while the CBIG funds reinforcement of infrastructure like repairing walls, building new internal spaces or paying for HVAC repairs. The MDCG funds help restaurants and small business owners improve their online footprints through design and digital marketing.

“As we carefully built these grant programs over the last 18 months, we saw an enthusiastic response from our small businesses that made it clear we were making a difference,” said Conor McNally, DDA chair. “These targeted grants are helping our small businesses make critical improvements, and since they are the beating heart of Downtown Decatur, we are proud to do our part to keep them strong.”

Applications for the grant funds opened Thursday and will remain open for submission through Nov. 15.

Grants approved will cover up to 75% of eligible costs on any approved projects, with business owners required to cover at least 25% to move forward with funding.

To learn more, or apply for grants, head online here.

