2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in metro Atlanta

Two lucky customers of metro Atlanta gas stations are $50,000 richer.

The Georgia Lottery confirms to Channel 2 Action News that two tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday night’s drawing.

One was sold at the Chevron Food Mart at 3557 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The other was sold at the Quiktrip at 4006 Buford Highway in Duluth.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number on Saturday, so you’ll have your next chance at the estimated $115 million jackpot on Monday night.

Watch it live, just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

How do you claim a winning ticket?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Owner of popular Jamaican restaurant vows to rebuild after fire

©2023 Cox Media Group