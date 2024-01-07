2 dead, 5 hospitalized after multi-car accident on I-20, DeKalb officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least two people are dead after a multi-car accident overnight, DeKalb County police said.

Officials say the responded to Interstate 20 westbound near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard regarding a vehicle accident just before midnight Saturday.

When they arrived, they located two vehicles that had been involved in a traffic accident, resulting in multiple injuries on scene, including a victim who died from their injuries.

Five other victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department’s Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The name of the victims have not been released.

