DeKalb County crews work overnight to repair a water main leak on McLendon Drive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews and contractors are working throughout the night to repair a water main on McLendon Drive.
On Monday afternoon, the DWM said crews were investigating reports of a leak on the 42-inch-diameter water main in the McLendon Drive Area.
At 1 p.m. repairs were underway.
DWM said it is currently unaware of any water service outages but there were reports of low-to-no water pressure overnight.
It is unclear when exactly the repair will be complete.
