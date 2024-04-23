DeKalb County crews work overnight to repair a water main leak on McLendon Drive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews and contractors are working throughout the night to repair a water main on McLendon Drive.

On Monday afternoon, the DWM said crews were investigating reports of a leak on the 42-inch-diameter water main in the McLendon Drive Area.

At 1 p.m. repairs were underway.

DWM said it is currently unaware of any water service outages but there were reports of low-to-no water pressure overnight.

It is unclear when exactly the repair will be complete.

