Decatur native Harrison Butker donates jersey to family of victim killed in Chiefs parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Kansas City DJ and Chiefs fan who was killed during a shooting at the Super Bowl parade had one request for her funeral: they wanted her to be buried with a jersey of her favorite player.

He stepped up and delivered.

Decatur native and Georgia Tech alum Harrison Butker donated a jersey to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate KMBC reports that she was wearing her Butker jersey during the parade when she was shot.

Butker released the following statement to Kansas City media outlets, saying his shared faith with Lopez-Galvan makes it personal for him.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence. Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul.”

Lopez-Galvan worked as a DJ for KKFI 90.1 FM in Kansas City as a co-host of “Taste of Tejano” program, according to the radio station. She is survived by her husband of 22 years and their two children.

“She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many,” a GoFundMe for her family reads. So far, nearly $385,000 has been raised for Lopez-Galvan’s family, including a $100,000 donation from Taylor Swift and $100,000 donation from Chiefs tight end

Four people have been charged in connection to the shooting.

