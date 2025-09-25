Deal Center, GCSU gets $1 million for Georgia literacy coaching initiative

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Council on Literacy awarded over $1 million to the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy to enhance literacy coaching across the state.

The funding will enable the Deal Center, located at Georgia College & State University, to establish literacy coaching competencies and strengthen existing coaching systems in Georgia, officials said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Georgia,” Dr. Lindee Morgan, Executive Director of the Deal Center, said in a statement. “We are honored to be entrusted with this responsibility.”

The Literacy Coaching Project, which is already underway and expected to conclude in 2026, aims to achieve three main objectives.

The first objective is a landscape analysis to inventory literacy coach roles, credentials, professional development models, and effectiveness measures across Georgia.

The second objective involves defining and codifying the knowledge, skills, and abilities required for literacy coaches, aligned with the science of reading.

The third objective focuses on evaluation and continuous improvement by developing consistent data collection and monitoring tools in partnership with statewide leaders.

The Deal Center was created in 2017 as a special funding initiative by the Office of the Governor to improve reading outcomes for Georgia’s children.

By aligning coaching efforts and establishing consistent standards, the project aims to strengthen teacher practice and ensure high-quality literacy instruction for every child in Georgia.

