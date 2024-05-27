Deadly crash on I-85 NB being investigated as hit-and-run

ATLANTA — Police are now investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 as a hit-and-run after a driver ran from the scene.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 85 northbound near 17th Street.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Suburban SUV cut across where I-75/I-85 northbound splits off and onto I-85.

The driver hit a Kia Optima car parked on the shoulder. Police say the Kia driver was taken to the hospital where the driver died.

Meanwhile, the Chevy SUV driver took off from the scene. Police are now searching for the Chevy driver; however, no description is available at this time.

