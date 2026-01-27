Dangerously cold conditions with single-digit wind chills

ATLANTA — The conditions will be dangerously cold on Tuesday morning.

Morning low temperatures will be in the teens in metro Atlanta and around north Georgia, with the north Georgia mountains dropping into the single digits.

The wind chill will range from minus-5 degrees to 15, so a cold weather advisory has been issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says it will be dangerously cold, so dress warmly if you’re outside. Also protect pets and exposed pipes.

Expect cold mornings and chilly afternoons through this week, before it becomes even colder again this weekend.

