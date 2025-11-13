‘Critical missing’ 10-year-old last seen in west Georgia found safe

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office had issued a critical missing person alert for a 10-year-old boy.

Leven Todd, 10, was last seen at 19 Collins Drive around 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Todd has been found safe and is OK, according to Troup County officials.

The authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Todd’s disappearance.

