‘Critical missing’ 10-year-old last seen in west Georgia found safe

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office had issued a critical missing person alert for a 10-year-old boy.
Leven Todd, 10, was last seen at 19 Collins Drive around 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.
As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Todd has been found safe and is OK, according to Troup County officials.
The authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Todd’s disappearance.
