Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Coweta deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a shooting involving the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were requested for an officer-involved shooting.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting on Meadowbrook Drive was related to a previous chase. They did not comment on when that chase happened.

They say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

No deputies were injured.

Details on the chase and what led up to the shooting have not been released.

