Handcuffed man hops into driver’s seat of Coweta patrol car and drives off before running into woods

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after leading Coweta County deputies on two chases, one of which was in a patrol car.

Deputies say they pulled over a Nissan Sentra on W. Hwy. 16 near Bibb Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, Antavious Boyd, had a suspended license and was not listening to the deputy’s commands.

They say Boyd sped off toward Newnan Bypass. They were able to stop him on the Newnan Bypass near Hospital Road.

Boyd fought deputies before being detained, restrained and put in the backseat of a patrol car.

Deputies were checking on the people in a car that Boyd hit during the chase when he got into the driver’s seat of the patrol car and sped off once again.

After a PIT maneuver stopped Boyd near Hwy. 70. He got out of the car and ran off into the woods where he was arrested.

One of the people in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

