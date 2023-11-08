Coweta County kindergarteners surprised with new bicycles

NEWNAN, Ga. — More than 100 Coweta County kindergarteners have a new set of wheels. Their entire class was surprised Wednesday with brand-new bicycles.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in Newnan, where he learned some of these students don’t have a bike of their own.

Learning to count at White Oak Elementary School in Newnan is so much fun that the entire class of kindergarteners did the honors.

“Five, four, three, two, one!”

On Wednesday, a huge tarp in the gymnasium was pulled away to unveil 24 sets of new wheels.

“This is super exciting for our school. Some of our kids don’t have the space at home to ride bikes, so they get to learn it here,” Principal Kim Taylor said.

White Oak and two other Coweta County elementary schools were gifted the new bicycles by the non-profit All Kids Bike and Yamaha, which operates a big plant just down the road where they put them together.

“This is a little personal for me. I have a young son. I remember his first time on a bike,” Yamaha’s Jason Broshear said.

For some of these 5-year-olds, it was their first time—though many have already been around the block a time or two.

“I can go 20 miles per hour,” kindergartener Kameron Daniell said.

White Oak is a Title I school, and many students come from underserved communities where a bicycle can be considered a luxury.

Many families lost so much during the terrible tornado that struck the Newnan area in 2021, and this means a lot to them.

“Thank you!” the kids all shouted.

They will be expert riders in no time. Some of them like 5-year-old Everett Johnson already are.

“Easy!” “And why is it so easy for you,” Petersen asked. “Because I eat fruit!” Johnson said.

