Coweta Co. Sheriff investigating inmate death at jail, evidence indicates ‘apparent suicide’

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man died behind bars on Sunday, despite efforts of detention officers to save his life.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Caswell, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck.

While officers responded and began lifesaving measures immediately, and Coweta County Fire Rescue EMS responded and took over, Caswell “unfortunately, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Now, Caswell’s death on May 4 is under investigation by the Coweta County Criminal Investigation Unit.

Preliminary investigation and the current evidence indicate Caswell’s death was an apparent suicide, according to CCSO.

The sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards and Senior Command Staff is now conducting an internal review of current policies and procedures.

In the meantime, deputies said mental health services are available to individuals in custody at the Coweta County Detention Center and that inmates still inside are able to receive priority treatment from the mental health team as needed, or requested.

“This was a tragic incident that affected the inmates and staff alike. It is our hope that offering these supportive services will help to guide our inmate population during this time‚” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

