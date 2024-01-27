46-year-old Coweta County man arrested for firing weapon in road rage incident

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old man for reckless conduct after he fired a weapon during a road rage incident.

According to Coweta deputies, Ryan Michael Ritchey was driving on N. Highway 29 near Lake Hills and a road rage incident occurred on Jan. 24. Someone called 911 saying a man had shot two rounds from inside of his vehicle, which was described as a Ford Mustang.

A few minutes later, a CCSO spokesman said Newnan police officers saw a car matching that description and did a traffic stop, detaining the driver, who was identified as Ritchey.

Deputies met with the victim, who described the vehicle and firearm to them. When deputies went to the traffic stop location, they spoke to Ritchey and searched the vehicle, finding and retrieving the firearm.

Ritchey was arrested for reckless conduct on Jan. 24.

