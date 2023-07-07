Couple accused of abusing 4-month-old in custody months after ditching their car in Cobb County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The search is over for a couple on the run accused of abusing their four-month-old baby.

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut were wanted on felony child abuse charges out of Charlotte, North Carolina back in March. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned in April that the suspects’ car was found and being held in Acworth.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that officers arrested the couple Thursday night.

“We are thrilled to know these suspects have been apprehended because no child deserves to be abused on any level,” Sgt. Dawn Murrain with the Austell Police Department said.

Earlier this year, the baby was at a hospital and the pair claimed to police that the baby was injured in a minor car crash. Doctors told police that was not true.

Augustine’s mother said her son and his girlfriend developed flu-like symptoms and left the hospital. She stayed at the hospital.

“By the next morning, all the bells and whistles were going off. Something was wrong inherently wrong, not like they were just sick,” Augustine’s mother said.

Not long after that, police realized the parents skipped town.

CMPD did not say where the couple was at the time of the arrests. Police said they have each been charged with felony child abuse, inflicting serious injury.

Newell learned that the baby is now in foster care and will make a full recovery.

