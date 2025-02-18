COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Which schools in your district are low-performing, according to the state?

ATLANTA — The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement released an updated list of the state’s lowest-performing schools for 2024. The list also determines which students are eligible for the Georgia Promise Scholarship school voucher program.
The office posted the original list in November but had to take it down for additional analysis of the data.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The list contains public schools that are in the bottom 25% for academic achievement.
Here are the schools in metro Atlanta and north Georgia that were included.
Atlanta Public Schools
- B.E.S.T Academy
- Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Booker T. Washington High School
- Carver High School
- Carver High School
- Cascade Elementary School
- Charles L. Gideons Elementary School
- Continental Colony Elementary School Crawford Long Middle School
- D. M. Therrell High School
- Emma Hutchinson Elementary
- Finch Elementary
- Frederick Douglass High School
- Harper-Archer Elementary School
- Heritage Academy Elementary School
- Herman J. Russell West End Academy
- Jean Childs Young Middle School
- John Lewis Invictus Academy
- Joseph Humphries Elementary School
- M. A. Jones Elementary School
- Martin L. King Jr. Middle School
- Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy
- Miles Elementary School
- Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School
- Peyton Forest Elementary School
- Ralph Bunche Middle School
- South Atlanta High School
- Sylvan Hills Middle School
- Thomas Heathe Slater Elementary School
- William J. Scott Elementary School
- Woodson Park Academy School
Banks County
- Banks County Elementary School
- Banks County Banks County High School
Barrow County
- Auburn Elementary School
- Statham Elementary School
- Winder Elementary School
Bartow County
- Cass High School
Butts County
- Jackson Elementary School
Carroll County
- Bowdon High School
- Mt. Zion Middle School
- Sharp Creek Elementary School
- Temple Middle School
- Villa Rica Middle
Chattooga County
- Leroy Massey Elementary School
- Summerville Middle School
Clarke County
- Alps Road Elementary School
- Shoals High School
- Coile Middle School
- Gaines Elementary School
- Hilsman Middle School
- Howard B. Stroud Elementary School
- Whit Davis Road Elementary School
Clayton County
- Anderson Elementary School
- Church Street Elementary School
- East Clayton Elementary School
- Eddie White Middle School
- Forest Park Middle School
- Harper Elementary School
- Huie Elementary School
- Jonesboro Middle School
- Kendrick Middle School
- Lee Street Elementary School
- Lovejoy High School
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School
- Morrow High School
- Mount Zion High School
- North Clayton High School
- North Clayton Middle School
- Northcutt Elementary School
- Pointe South Elementary School
- Riverdale Middle School
- Sequoyah Middle School
- Suder Elementary School
- West Clayton Elementary School
Cobb County
- Argyle Elementary School
- City View Elementary School
- Compton Elementary School
- Green Acres Elementary School
- Mableton Elementary School
- Osborne High School
- Riverside Elementary School
- Russell Elementary School
Coweta County
- Arnco-Sargent Elementary School
- Glanton Elementary School
- Jefferson Parkway Elementary School
- Ruth Hill Elementary School
- Smokey Road Middle School
DeKalb County
- Browns Mill Elementary School
- Cedar Grove High School
- Cedar Grove Middle School
- Chapel Hill Elementary School
- Clarkston High School
- Columbia High School
- Columbia Middle School
- Cross Keys High School
- Doraville United Elementary School
- Dresden Elementary School
- Fairington Elementary School
- Flat Rock Elementary School
- Flat Shoals Elementary School
- Henderson Middle School
- Hightower Elementary School
- John Robert Lewis Elementary School
- Lithonia High School
- Lithonia Middle School
- Marbut Elementary School
- Martin Luther King, Jr. High School
- Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School
- McNair High School 6
- Miller Grove Middle School
- Murphey Candler Elementary School
- Panola Way Elementary School
- Peachcrest Elementary School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Pleasantdale Elementary School
- Redan Elementary School
- Redan High School
- Rock Chapel Elementary School
- Ronald E McNair Discover Learning Academy
- Salem Middle School
- Sequoyah Middle School
- Shadow Rock Elementary School
- Snapfinger Elementary School
- Stone Mill Elementary School
- Stone Mountain Elementary School
- Stone Mountain High School
- Stone Mountain Middle School
- Stoneview Elementary School
- Towers High School
- Tucker Middle School
- Woodridge Elementary School
Douglas County
- Alexander High School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Bill Arp Elementary School
- Burnett Elementary School
- Chestnut Log Middle School
- Eastside Elementary School
- Factory Shoals Elementary School
- Factory Shoals Middle School
- Mirror Lake Elementary School
- Mount Carmel Elementary School
- Stewart Middle School
- Turner Middle School
Forsyth County
- Little Mill Middle School
Fulton County
- Asa Hilliard Elementary School
- Bear Creek Middle School
- Camp Creek Middle School
- Conley Hills Elementary School
- Heritage Elementary School
- McNair Middle School
- Paul D. West Middle School
- Tri-Cities High School
- Woodland Middle School
Gainesville
- Centennial Arts Academy
- Fair Street International Academy
- Gainesville Exploration Academy
- Gainesville Middle School East
- Gainesville Middle School West
Greene County
- Anita White Carson Middle School
Griffin-Spalding County
- Anne Street Elementary School
- Atkinson Elementary School
- Cowan Road Elementary School
- Cowan Road Middle School
- Griffin High School
- Jordan Hill Road Elementary School
- Kennedy Road Middle School
- Moore Elementary School
- Spalding High School
Gwinnett County
- Alford Elementary School
- Baldwin Elementary School
- Berkmar High School
- Britt Elementary School
- Graves Elementary School
- International Transition Center
- Lawrenceville Elementary School
- Meadowcreek High School
- Minor Elementary School
- Nesbit Elementary School
- Norcross Elementary School
- Radloff Middle School
- Rockbridge Elementary School
- South Gwinnett High School
- Stripling Elementary School
- Summerour Middle School
Habersham County
- Cornelia Elementary School
Hall County
- Chestatee High School
- Chicopee Elementary School
- Friendship Elementary School
- Lanier College and Career Academy
- Lanier Elementary School
- Lyman Hall Elementary School
- McEver Elementary School
- Oakwood Elementary School
- Tadmore Elementary School
- West Hall High School
- West Hall Middle School
- White Sulphur Elementary School
Heard County
- Ephesus Elementary School
Henry County
- Bethlehem Elementary School
- Cotton Indian Elementary School
- Dutchtown Middle School
- Eagle’s Landing High School
- Eagle’s Landing Middle School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Hampton High School
- Hampton Middle School
- Locust Grove High
- Locust Grove Middle
- Luella High School
- Luella Middle School
- McDonough Middle School
- Oakland Elementary School
- Pate’s Creek Elementary School
- Red Oak Elementary School
- Stockbridge Elementary School
- Stockbridge High School
- Stockbridge Middle School
- Tussahaw Elementary
- Unity Grove Elementary School
- Walnut Creek Elementary
- Wesley Lakes Elementary School
Lamar County
- Lamar County Elementary School
- Lamar County High School
Lumpkin County
- Lumpkin County Middle School
Meriwether County
- Greenville High School
- Manchester High School
- Manchester Middle School
- Mountain View Elementary School
Newton County
- Alcovy High School
- Clements Middle School
- Cousins Middle School
- Flint Hill Elementary
- Heard-Mixon Elementary School
- Indian Creek Middle School
- Liberty Middle School
- Live Oak Elementary
- Livingston Elementary School
- Middle Ridge Elementary School
- Newton High School
- Rocky Plains Elementary School
- South Salem Elementary School
- West Newton Elementary School
Oglethorpe County
- Oglethorpe County High School
Paulding County
- Allgood Elementary School
- Bessie L. Baggett Elementary
- Connie Dugan Elementary School
- Dallas Elementary School
- Herschel Jones Middle School
- Irma C. Austin Middle School
- Lillian C. Poole Elementary School
- McGarity Elementary School
Pickens County
- Pickens County Junior High School
Polk County
- Rockmart Middle School
- Van Wert Elementary School
- Youngs Grove Elementary School
Putnam County
- Putnam County High School
Rockdale County
- Edwards Middle School
- Hightower Trail Elementary School
- Rockdale County High School
- Salem High School
- Sims Elementary School
Rome City
- Main Elementary School
- Rome Middle School
- West Central Elementary School
Social Circle
- Social Circle Middle School
Thomaston-Upson County
- Upson-Lee Middle School
Troup County
- Callaway Elementary School
- Clearview Elementary School
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group