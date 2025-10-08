Cold front brings isolated showers, storms this afternoon

A big cold front is moving across north Georgia on Wednesday, and we will be watching for a few isolated showers and storms south of Atlanta this afternoon.

Other than that, big changes are ahead once the front passes, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.

Drier air will move in, and it will be breezy and feeling like fall again.

Not much sunshine on the way Thursday, but only a small chance of isolated showers.

Stronger wind will be coming in later tonight, and gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph at points, keeping the cooler air locked in.

Severe Weather Team 2 will track the latest updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

