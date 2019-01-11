  • Cold day ahead but rain, possible wintry mix ahead this weekend

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's another chilly day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning but some big changes are coming beginning tomorrow. 

    Friday will be dry and mostly sunny this afternoon but clouds will begin to move into Georgia this evening. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the rain will move in Saturday for most of metro Atlanta.

    We'll show you the timing of the rain and the areas that could see the potential wintry mix, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain before it moves out. Monahan said that the cold air could produce some light snowflakes in some areas. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on winter weather]

    Areas will dry out Monday and Tuesday with temperatures still chilly. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories