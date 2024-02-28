Wrong absentee ballots mailed out to some Cobb County voters on Friday, officials confirm

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Amid the primary election season in Georgia and ahead of Super Tuesday, some voters in Cobb County received another person’s absentee ballots. Elections workers confirmed the error to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell on Tuesday.

Cobb Elections and Registration workers say they notified absentee-by-mail voters who received the wrong ballot in a batch mailed out Friday.

“A couple came in to vote and they let us know that they had applied for their absentee ballots last week and it came in on Saturday and they were the wrong party. We discovered that out of the 194 ballots that were mailed out on Friday, 75 of them should have been democratic ballots but all of the ballots printed that day were Republican,” said Tate Fall who is the Cobb County Director of Elections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County election officials say election workers immediately investigated and found that a processing error resulted in the mistake. They say the ballots that were incorrectly sent out have been canceled and correct ballots were sent on Tuesday.

Fall told Channel 2 Action News that she is happy the situation was found quickly and believes the processing error only impacted ballots issued on Friday, February 23rd.

“We know to triple-check that last column before we hit print on all those ballots. We implemented a new checklist that will be two different people going through making sure both [the] download and the upload are double-checked before anything is printed and sent,” said Fall.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Water restored as crews continue working on massive sinkhole on Peachtree Street in Buckhead

©2023 Cox Media Group