What city, county leaders are doing to tackle code enforcement problems in Cobb County

Problems at apartment complexes along the Riverside Corridor in Cobb County have been long standing.

Some of the problems include mold issues, rodent infestations and security issues.

“The apartments along the Riverside Corridor has been a challenge even before I’ve taken office. A lot of times the property management companies change hands and the code enforcement violations they continue to rack up before we get to a point of going to court the property owners would sell the property to the next unsuspecting buyer,” said Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield.

Sheffield told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she took action to hold landlords and investors accountable.

She said she discovered another problem was properties investors living outside of the country or in other parts of the country.

“In 2021 or 2022, I put forth a policy to have building inspections mandatory and submitted along with the business license application,” she said.

Sheffield said that accountability is county wide.

“That was a way for me to keep the landlords and the investors accountable for the investment in the community and to ensure residents are living in safe clean conditions,” said Sheffield.

The newly formed city of Mableton took over code enforcement from the county in April.

Code enforcement officers said they have received complaints from some residents and said they are monitoring five properties and documenting violations.

“I’m really wanting to put a proactive process in place that’s going to include additional ordinances. It’s going to include economic development,” said Mayor of Mableton Michael Owens.

Silver Creek apartments is one of the complexes Owens said he and his team have visited to address the problems.

“If I need to tell them I will tell them again myself. This will not be tolerated, they are going to have to cleanup these apartment complexes and every other apartment complex in the city of Mableton,” said Mayor Owens.

The property management group for Silver Creek Apartments told Newell the owners have already invested $2 million dollars’ worth of repairs and nearly $2 million more is needed to make repairs.

EMBA Property Management said revenue has taken a big hit because a large number of tenants have failed to pay rent.

