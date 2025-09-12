Waffle House employee beaten by customers in Cobb; suspects arrested

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police identified suspects Friday in a violent incident at a Waffle House where a group of teens attacked an employee.

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant on Sandy Plains Road. The employee had asked the teens to leave because they were being rowdy and refused to order.

Two of the suspects, both 17 years old, have been arrested and are in jail. Police are searching for a third suspect, aged 18.

“One of them climbed onto the counter and then jumped down onto my son,” Sam Jackobeit, the victim’s mother, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Rumors spread online that the teens were from nearby Sprayberry High School, but the suspects do not attend any high schools in Cobb County, according to police reports.

