  • Volunteers helping to keep national park clean during shutdown

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - On week four of the government shutdown, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park hasn't fallen victim of some of the other horror stories happening on public lands. 

    One reason the historic site isn't overflowing with trash? Volunteers. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach talked to one man, who is doing his part to keep the park clean while National Park Service workers are furloughed. 

    Why this volunteer felt compelled to keep Kennesaw National Park clean, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories