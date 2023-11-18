VIDEO: Cobb officer saves woman from burning car after crash on East-West connector

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is being praised for saving a woman from a burning car after she crashed.

The crash happened in October along the East-West Connector on Oct. 13.

More than a month later, police are revealing what led up to the crash and what Cobb County Officer Clay Musselman did to save the woman’s life.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got a copy of the officer’s dash camera footage, which showed how events unfolded.

“The officer disregarded his own safety by getting that close to a fully engulfed vehicle,” Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department said.

Musselman spotted the car earlier that night driving at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Video provided by the Cobb County Police Department shows Officer Musselman trying to catch up to the car on the East-West Connector, he pulls back after his sergeant told him to.

Later on, dash camera video shows the moment Officer Musselman spotted the same car, now on fire as the driver yelled for him to help her.

“At that point, he instantly switched gears. When he rushed up there to assist he was doing so with just himself and his skin pretty much. Police don’t have protective gear for fires,” Smith said.

In the body camera video, you can actually see Musselman move closer to the burning car without a second thought.

Video shows when he breaks a window and starts to pull the woman out of the car, who is visibly hesitant as she tells the officer her arm is broken.

Musselman managed to pull the woman all the way out of the car and is seen dragging her body away from the burning car, to safety.

Newell spoke with the driver over the phone, who told her she was not in the right mental state before she crashed her car and that she has a second chance at life thanks to Musselman’s heroic actions.

She told Channel 2 Action News she is extremely thankful for Musselman’s actions in October. She has several broken bones throughout her body but is healing.

As for the crash itself, the woman is facing a criminal charge because she is accused of driving recklessly.

