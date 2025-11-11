Veterans for cannabis: Retired military call for change to Georgia THC limit

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Veterans in Georgia are advocating for a change of the state’s medical cannabis laws to include higher potency products, citing the need for better treatment options for chronic pain.

Georgia Senate Bill 220 proposes increasing the allowable THC potency in medical cannabis products from 5% to 50%, as well as legalizing THC vapes.

This change aims to provide more effective relief for patients suffering from conditions such as PTSD and chronic pain.

“It’s limiting what our doctors can do for us in helping us to fight our chronic pain,” retired U.S. Marine Major Jason Quinn told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Army veteran Gary Herber, who credits medical cannabis with helping him overcome opioid addiction, also supports the increase in potency.

“For veterans who have, for example, severe PTSD, or anxiety, you need help and you need it immediately,” he said.

Advocates for the bill emphasize that they are not seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in Georgia. SB 220 will be considered in the next legislative session.

Judson Hill, the operator of Fine Fettle Dispensary, argues that Georgia currently lacks a true medical marijuana program.

“So we are looking to progress that to a full medical program that offers full strength product for patients in Georgia,” he stated.

