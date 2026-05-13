Truist Park, The Battery generated more revenue than debt obligations in 2025

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta are making Cobb County more than the county owes for the stadium’s debt each year.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners were told by Deputy County Manager Bill Volckmann on Tuesday that the stadium and district are generating more revenue per year than the county’s yearly debt service obligation for it.

The Battery and Truist Park generated nearly $40 million for Cobb County.

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In a release on the Atlanta Braves Holdings for investors, the company said their revenue was up 53% in the first quarter for a total of $72 million.

A presentation to the commissioners showed that the current annual debt service for 2025 was $22.48 million.

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The total amount of collections in 2025 from Truist Park and the Battery was $39.9 million in tax revenue.

The county report showed that $11.41 million in additional revenue went to the Cobb County Government, $8.85 million went to the Cobb County Board of Education and another $986,357 was paid as property tax revenue to the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The State of Georgia also collected $18.67 million from The Battery and stadium, together.

The Braves also paid $6.1 million in annual rent revenue.

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