Surveillance video helps catch peeping Tom police say was watching Cobb woman, performing sex acts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A neighbor’s security camera video helped police catch a man accused of peeping into women’s homes through their windows.

Trayvon Harmon is now in custody at the Cobb County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrest was made possible thanks to a vigilant neighbor who spotted suspicious activity on his security cameras and immediately called police.

The neighbor, Leon Long, lives next to the victim on Apple Orchard Way in unincorporated Cobb County. He shared videos of the creepy sight he caught on camera with Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

One video shows a man walking through someone’s backyard, looking through a window and kneeling down for another view. The man then stands on top of something to look in the window.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another video showed the same man looking into the same window.

Police said the woman inside had no idea she was being watched.

Police were able to gather evidence outside of the victim’s home after seeing Long’s footage.

Police determined Harmon performed a sexual act on himself as he watched her.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Harmon is accused of doing similar things numerous times before. Some of the victims in the older cases are underaged.

He’s been charged with peeping Tom.

3 charged with concealing death of GA woman whose remains were found in TN woods





©2024 Cox Media Group