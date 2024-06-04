Some Cobb County residents say they were forced to drive miles just to get mail

SMYRNA, Ga. — Some residents say they’ve been driving to the Smyrna Post Office to pick up their mail, for several months. A problem that they say stemmed from an incident in December of 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a police report filed by the assistant leasing manager of Park Valley apartments in Smyrna, someone damaged a cluster of mailboxes on Christmas Day.

Officers said they arrived to a panel of mailboxes that was nearly ripped out of the wall.

“We just want the mailboxes fixed that’s all we want I would think that it’s a federal thing to have our mailboxes here,” resident Taylor Wyatt told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wyatt said she and other neighbors have been driving miles to pick up their mail from the Smyrna Post Office. Wyatt said the only communication she and other residents received from management about the problem was back in January, stating they were working diligently to repair the mailboxes.

“Recently, we were told by the post office that we would no longer be able to pick up our mail from there because our mail isn’t officially on hold,” said Wyatt.

Newell called and emailed the apartment complex but never heard back. Hours after she interviewed Wyatt, a new cluster of mailboxes was installed.

USPS released this statement regarding the issue:

“Safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured, and in good condition at all times. Local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue regarding damaged mail receptacles at the Park Valley Apartment complex in Smyrna, GA. Currently, the condition of the mail receptacles does not allow for secure delivery of mail. Postal Service guidelines specify that postal customers are responsible for ensuring appropriate mail receptacles are provided for the receipt of mail. Further, the purchase, installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of mail receptacles are the customer’s responsibility, or apartment property management companies and homeowners’ associations (HOA), where applicable. Local postal management is working with the property management company, which is responsible for the repair of the receptacles at this complex, to resolve the issue. In the interim, residents may continue to pick up their mail at the Smyrna Post Office, located at 850 Windy Hill Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080. Effective June 5, we are requesting that customers in the Park Valley complex retrieve their mail on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., if possible, to minimize staffing disruptions. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been caused and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to successfully resolve this matter.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Taliban has been holding Atlanta man captive for over a year in Afghanistan

©2024 Cox Media Group