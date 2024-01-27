Six Flags Over Georgia hiring 1,000 employees for upcoming season

AUSTELL Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia says they are looking to hire 1,000 Georgia employees for the 2024 season at upcoming job fairs.

The amusement park giant will hold job fairs on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The park is hiring for the following positions:

Ride attendant and operator

Food and beverage host

Restroom attendant

Retail cashier

Lifeguard

Security officer

Admissions team member

Those who are interested can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com. The park is hiring within 24 hours of application submission.

At this time, the Six Flags Over Georgia Hiring Center is open daily, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in interviews.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Dozens more bats found and removed from UGA dorm building

©2023 Cox Media Group