Sisters from Cobb County put their baking skills to the test on TV show

MABLETON, Ga. — “So what we’re gonna do right now, is we have some cookies done,” 14-year-old Jovie Byler said.

Jovie and her little sister Lenore, who is 12, definitely know their away around the kitchen, and it’s led to their appearance on a TV show.

“Is this your kitchen?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“It’s not my kitchen! It’s my parents’ kitchen,” Jovie said.

It’s a kitchen the kids commandeered when they were little kids.

“I think it’s pretty wonderful. Most mornings I wake up to the smell of baked goods. I love that! Every morning,” the girls’ parents Judy and Shane said.

“Perfect cookies,” Jovie said. And they’re the perfect team.

“Usually I’m the recipe reader. Mix the first three ingredients in a large bowl,” Lenore said.

Betty Crocker’s got nothing on these two. Their sweets are so sweet, they’re the co-stars of a hit TV baking show, Food Network’s “Baking Championship: Next Gen.”

Twelve sets of siblings from all over the country in a bake-off for a grand prize of $25,000.

“Mostly I was running and getting flour. There was a ‘lot’ of flour,” Lenore laughed.

The event looks like a lot of fun, with memories to last a lifetime and maybe culinary careers.

“How much fun is it to bake with your sister?” Petersen asked. “It’s so much fun to bake with Lenore. I love baking with my sister,” Jovie said.

On this day, they’re cooking what the girls call stained glass cookies.

“So if you put it up to the light you can see through them, like stained glass,” Jovie said.

All of this happening in the kitchen they commandeered.

“I ‘do’ take over the kitchen sometimes. I’ll be baking, and my parents are like, ‘Jovie, we have to cook dinner!’ No! I’m baking something,” Jovie exclaimed.

Jovie and Lenore will appear on the Food Network’s “Baking Championship: Next Gen” beginning on Jan. 5.

