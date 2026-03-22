I-75 N in Cobb open after serious crash involving motorcycle

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash that blocked all lanes of Interstate 75 North in Cobb County has been cleared as of 10 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened at mile marker 268, near the exit to Interstate 575, on Saturday night at around 8 p.m.

Cobb County PD says the STEP unit was activated for a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle, and will have more information once investigators complete their initial report.

It’s not yet known how many vehicles were involved, nor the conditions of the people involved.

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