Relaxation room available for deputies, staff at Cobb County jail to deal with stress of the job

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two Cobb County deputies went above and beyond to save the lives of two inmates.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with Cobb County Deputy Sheriff David Morris about a space in the jail where employees can escape the stress of the job.

When inmates are brought into the jail, many of them are under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which can lead to fights or attacks on deputies.

Mental health is often the underlying cause.

“Every day there’s different inmates that they require different types of mental health counseling which we have 24/7,” Morris said.

Morris said he ended up saving an inmate’s life when he sensed something was off.

He said the inmate tried to take his own life.

“(I) quickly ran in and was able to quickly stand him up,” Morris said.

The Cobb County Adult Detention Center has over 2,000 inmates.

Morris said he is thankful for a place inside the jail for deputies and staff to get away.

The room is equipped with massage chairs, a way to practice breathing techniques, and more.

“It can be very mentally draining day in and day out. We have this mental health relaxation room that the sheriff has put in place for us,” he said. “Being able to have that clear mind and clear thought process when going into these situations is huge. Being able to have just that couple minutes just to relax and get back into work can save someone’s life.”

The relaxation room has been up and running for several months.

Sheriff Craig Owens also offers a peer support program spearheaded by fellow deputies.

In a safe and private space, deputies can express themselves as it relates to what they are dealing with on the job or even at home.

