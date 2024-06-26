Red Roof Inn reaches settlement with sex trafficking survivors involved in federal case

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The federal sex trafficking case involving Red Roof Inn has ended in a settlement.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case for weeks.

Red Roof Inn shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that read,

“Red Roof denies all allegations, and condemns sex trafficking in all forms. After the first day that defense presented its case, the parties came to an amicable resolution and resolved the matter to the satisfaction of all involved. Red Roof will continue to work with industry partners in the fight to eradicate sex trafficking and the exploitation of victims.”

It’s unclear how much the two entities settled for.

The defense began presenting its case on Tuesday.

The survivors who are suing the Red Roof Inn and other related corporate entities say they were forced to have sex with numerous men and physically abused.

They say it happened from 2009 to 2018.

They claim Red Roof Inn knowingly profited from sex trafficking.

‘I can’t say there was prostituting.’ Defense begins testimony in Red Roof Inn sex trafficking case The first defense witness was a former general manager of one of the two Red Roof Inn locations named in the lawsuit.

