Raw sewage floods Cobb County motel -- but it’s still open for business

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County family is pleading for help after raw sewage flooded their rooms at the Economy Hotel in Marietta and ruined their stuff.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the hotel Monday, where Marietta code enforcement showed up earlier today.

The family claims they paid $1,200 to cover their stay for the month of March, but in the last week, they’ve been dealing with a major sewage problem.

Pictures showed sewage in the hallway and some of the family’s possessions are soaking wet.

On Monday, Seiden learned that the city and county health department are both investigating.

“Water flooded to the door, through the whole room. Coming out of the walls, can’t even mop it up anymore,” Mya May-Wiggens said.

May-Wiggens and her boyfriend, Michael Buttrum, said they’ve been dealing with the disgusting and smelly mess for more than a week.

“It got so bad I had to call my baby’s grandmother to come pick her up, because she couldn’t be there,” May-Wiggins said.

When the couple voiced their complaints to the management of the extended stay hotel, they refused to move them into a different room.

“We ended up having to call the police, because they refused to move our rooms and they were being so horrible and nasty to us about it,” May-Wiggins said.

Over the weekend, Marietta Police responded on at least four separate occasions, but multiple sources said management refused to talk to them. An unidentified employee declined to comment and asked Seiden to leave the property.

May-Wiggins and Buttrum said they’ve already paid the money for their stay for the month, but now, they feel trapped, because they don’t have the money to go anywhere else.

“My kids shouldn’t have to live in that,” Buttrum said. “My wife shouldn’t have to live in that and my friend who is helping us pay the rent shouldn’t have to live in that.”

A spokeswoman with the City of Marietta said code enforcement sent out an investigator and the city has also contacted the Cobb Douglas Public Health Department.

They haven’t responded to Seiden’s request.

