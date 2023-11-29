Police identify 27-year-old man shot to death at Cobb County hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a 27-year-old man who was shot to death at a Cobb County hotel.

Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Pkwy. about a mile away from Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say two men got into an argument in the hotel lobby when one pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other.

The victim has been identified as Demarcus Watson. The suspect has not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DUI driver hits two women in Gwinnett mall parking lot, then causes 6-car crash, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group