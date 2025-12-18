Person hit by car along busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after someone was hit by a car on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to Bells Ferry Road near Larkspur Boulevard.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene saw a large number of police investigating and blocking a portion of the road.
Police have not commented on the extent of that person’s injuries.
There is no word on what led up to the crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- President Trump announces ‘warrior dividends’ for soldiers
- Family of man disfigured by metro Atlanta dermatologist awarded $56.8 million
- Georgia man’s driver’s license suspended for DUI in state he’s never visited
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group