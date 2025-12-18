Person hit by car along busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after someone was hit by a car on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Bells Ferry Road near Larkspur Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene saw a large number of police investigating and blocking a portion of the road.

Police have not commented on the extent of that person’s injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group