New hospital tower includes more beds, more support for newborns

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Patients are days away from moving into new hospital rooms at Wellstar Kennestone in Cobb County.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer went inside a new hospital tower, called the “yellow tower” in an exclusive first look where she learned about new customized care.

The expansion adds 151 acute-care beds, including intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, and specialized neuro and cardiac units. This project meets the growing demand for advanced care, reduces wait times and expands access.

Wellstar says the new tower will enhance lives across Cobb County and beyond.

“We believe in mind, body, soul, and part of healing is being in an environment you feel good in,” said Mary Chatman, executive vice president of acute care at Wellstar Health System.

“Having this new tower gives patients the opportunity to move quickly from the emergency department to additional beds now at Kennestone,” Chatman said.

The 155 rooms are private instead of semi-private. Technology screens in each room track a patient’s medicine, caregivers and testing schedules.

Nurse manager Liz Byars says, “This give us access in rooms, in real time for our patients to know what’s happening.”

Some of the most important advancements are for the tiniest babies: infants who need critical care. New rooms will allow parents to stay with their NICU babies.

And a new facility called a “Milk Lab” will allow doctors and nutritionists to customize milk. Clinical nutrition manager Emily Dodd says this helps babies grow faster and get home more quickly.

Dodd says, “It’s almost like their own baby Starbucks, their own baby barista.”

There are also new dedicated spaces for neuro and cardiac care, plus a central kitchen that now prepares patient meals on demand, like room service.

The new Yellow Tower at Kennestone will be opening on a rolling schedule this month.

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