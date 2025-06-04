New Austell police chief makes history as first woman to take on such a role in county history

The Austell Police Department has a new chief, and she’s the first ever female chief in Cobb County.

Chief Shameta Harrell was sworn in Tuesday night, and she sat down with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell about the changes she wants to make.

“It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it,” Harrell said about taking on her new role. “One of the reasons why I decided to join law enforcement is so I can make sure I could progress other women through the ranks.”

Harrell is making history in Cobb County, becoming the first ever female police chief -- an example of relentless determination that she credits God for.

“Definitely thank God,” Harrell said.

Harrell told Newell that she keeps a picture from her mother with her to keep her grounded.

“It says, ‘Inside me is a weak heart, but behind me is a strong God,’’ Harrell said.

Harrell began her 24-year career as a College Park police officer. She earned a number of promotions and was the only female on the swat team. She moved on to Brookhaven police as a sergeant.

“A year later, I was promoted to lieutenant,” Harrell said.

Harrell was promoted to major before she joined Austell PD as Deputy Chief, where she continued to progress in community engagement and diversifying the department.

“We’ve done like a total of like 60 community outreach initiatives,” Harrell said.

She said her goals as police chief are clear.

“State accreditation. We want to get our certification for that, and we are almost at the end of that goal,” Harrell said. “I do need more females within the police department. I would love to recruit more females.”

Harrell told Newell that violent crimes are down thanks to her patrol division. They create a daily action plan that involves being more present in the community.

Harrell said the state certification will hold the department more accountable, create opportunities for additional training, and more.

