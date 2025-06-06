Marietta daycare worker accused of dragging, dangling toddler

A childcare center employee is facing three felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

According to the arrest warrant, security camera video shows the alleged abuse.

Police were called to the First Step Learning Center in Marietta in May.

Nearly one month later, Johnkea Baity was charged and arrested. Jail records show she was released on bond.

According to the warrant, police say security camera video shows Baity lifting a 1-year-old by her wrist, dragging and dangling the toddler by her feet in the air for seconds at a time, until she fell on the ground.

Baity is accused of lifting the 1-year-old by her wrist again and dragging the child across the room with her feet dangling in the air for seconds at a time.

Investigators said Baity forced the victim to lie down by aggressively pushing her onto a mattress several times.

According to court documents, video shows a third incident of Baity aggressively picking the child up from a mattress by her hand.

A manager at the childcare center told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Mchele Newell that Baity is no longer employed.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has launched an investigation.

The agency’s website has First Step Learning Center listed in good standing.

A representative told Channel 2 that “DECAL is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all children in Georgia’s early learning environments. As part of this commitment, DECAL offers free resources to families seeking alternative, high-quality child care options.

“Parents can visit http://www.qualityrated.org or call the toll-free hotline at 1-877-ALL GA KIDS for assistance”

