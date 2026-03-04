Man with gun at Publix shopping plaza killed by police, has been identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man that officers killed in a shooting at a Publix shopping plaza in Powder Springs has been identified.

Medics helped the man, identified as 34-year-old Gustavo Guimaraes, after Powder Springs police shot him.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained video showing employees panicking when they heard gunfire.

“Oh my God that’s a crime scene. No, they killed him,” they can be heard saying.

Guimaraes died at the hospital. Police say he was having a mental health crisis in the parking lot Tuesday night.

They were with him for an hour before they say he pulled out a gun and an officer shot him.

“It’s sad, but considering what he did after the fact that’s pretty bad,” said Jacob Madincea, who works nearby.

The GBI worked through the night into Wednesday morning. We took you to the scene on New MacLand Road live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. and saw a gun on the ground, several evidence markers and crime scene tape around a truck.

“It’s terrible, wish he could’ve got some help or something. It’s obviously bad that he pulled out a gun,” said Jackson Muoio, who works in the area.

