Man walked into Cobb post office, walked out with bag full of stolen mail

MABLETON, Ga. — A man is accused of breaking into the Mableton Post Office and walking out with a bag full of stolen mail.

The crimes allegedly happened in March, but court records show an arrest warrant was recently issued for the suspect, Deshawnte Velez.

Velez is charged with burglary and theft by possession of stolen mail.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they found the stolen mail inside a home they were called to for criminal trespassing.

According to court documents, Velez was in the home with two other men who had a fake lease.

Investigators said they found 96 checks among stolen mail they discovered throughout the house.

Velez was allegedly captured on security cameras breaking into the Mableton Post Office and walking out with stolen mail.

Investigators said they found 10 checks Velez stole from the post office inside the home officers found him in.

“To know that somebody is this close to me that can steal my mail or my neighbor’s mail across the street, it makes you uncomfortable,” said Susan Barnes, who lives on Brookside Drive.

“Knowing that there’s an active level of theft and scamming does give me a bit of unease but knowing the threat is gone it’s alright,” said Sterling-Christine Pridgeon, who lives in the neighborhood.

The home on Brookside Drive is currently for rent and a no trespassing sign is taped on a window.

