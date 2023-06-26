Man flees traffic stop, briefly escapes from GSP later found dead after crashing motorcycle

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after fleeing from a traffic stop, Georgia State Patrol officials said.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcyclist driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. Once the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver fled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 and as the pursuit reached mile marker 278, the trooper hit a metal object in the left emergency lane, disabling his tire, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

The trooper hit the cabled guardrail causing him to hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling in the left southbound lane of I-75. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the interstate and came to an uncontrolled rest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Neither trooper or the other driver were injured.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist continued to travel southbound on I-75 at a high rate of speed. Another trooper joined the pursuit, but later stopped after losing visual of the man. The trooper exited onto Wade Green Road, according to GSP officials, where he located man who crashed into a vehicle on the exit ramp shoulder.

The driver of the motorcycle died on scene, according to the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crash on I-285 leaves construction worker, off-duty police officer in critical condition, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group