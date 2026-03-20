Driver accused of impaired driving with 10-year-old in vehicle, Cobb County PD says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver faces several charges after Cobb County police said he drove off from a traffic stop and was driving while impaired with a child in the vehicle.

Cobb County PD said they were told March 19 at around 11:30 p.m. a vehicle had fled a Marietta PD traffic stop.

A Cobb County officer saw the vehicle in the area of George Busbee Parkway near Wade Green Road violating several rules of the road.

Once other officers arrived, they stopped the vehicle using a “box-in” technique in the area of Baker and Cowan roads.

The driver, Ahkeel Sheehan Atkins, was detained without significant incident, police said.

Atkins faces several charges, from Marietta and Cobb County police, including felonies in connection with having a 10-year-old child in the vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Atkins also faces several charges from Cobb County, including DUI drugs less safe, DUI child endangerment and traffic violations. The driver also faces several violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, including intent to distribute marijuana, intent to distribute tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), possession of promethazine, cocaine, psilocybin, adderall and alprazolam.

From Marietta PD, Atkins faces two felonies driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and felony cruelty to child in the second degree. the driver also faces several misdemeanor charges, including driving with a suspended license and several traffic charges.

Atkins was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

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