Person in custody following SWAT situation in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT investigation shut down a busy area in Barrow County.

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NewsChopper 2 flew over a stretch of Highway 82 where multiple law enforcement patrol vehicles could be seen in the area.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened along Highway 82 between Highway 211 and Ross Road.

Officials have not released details about what led to the SWAT response.

Around 4 p.m., the BCSO said the operation is clear, and one person is in custody. The person whose age and identity were not released was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released as it becomes available.

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