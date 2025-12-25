Lottery players already planning what they’ll do if they win $1.7 billion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People were lined up to buy Powerball tickets on Wednesday night in the hopes of winning $1.7 billion.

That’s the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The big number brought out people who normally don’t play.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I feel like I have an opportunity, just like everybody else has an opportunity. So, why not give it a try?” Belinda Davis told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

People were lined up and in the giving spirit on Christmas Eve. Many said they would immediately spread their wealth if they won.

“So much going on with our world today. Homeless people being on the street in this cold weather. People are hungry. We had a government shutdown that affected so many people, including some of my kids,” said Davis. “There’s a lot that could be done.”

Some even knew which non-profits they’d donate to.

“Given the state of the economy and the problems that we face, I think I can contribute something to alleviate some of the problems that veterans are facing,” said Leroy Hampton.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Giving back is the spirit behind Georgia’s lottery. Voters approved of it in the 1990s because the profits pay for educational programs like the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs. Plus, customers said it makes for a good stocking stuffer on Christmas.

“I got myself one and one for somebody else,” said Fred Rushing.

The last time someone won the lottery in metro-Atlanta was Dec. 17.

A player won $50,000 after buying a ticket at Quiktrip, 1655 Buford Highway in Cumming. A Woodstock resident won $757,841 that day.

A Marietta player won $10,000 Dec. 17.

©2025 Cox Media Group